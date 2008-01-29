Coolpix L cameras unveiled by Nikon

Nikon unveiled its Spring collection today boasting seven new compacts.

The Coolpix L16 and L18 will arrive in the UK in March, and the L18 is priced £99.99. There is no price for the L16 as yet.

Both models are equipped with Nikon’s EXPEED digital image processing concept and a Nikkor lens.

They are designed for ease of use with dedicated buttons on the top of the body for switching between shooting and playback modes.

Thye key difference between the models is their screens - the L18 has a 3.0-inch and the L16 a 2.8-inch LCD monitor - and the resolutions they pack in - the L18 and L16 are 8 and 7.1 megapixels respectively.

Both have a 3x Zoom-Nikkor lens, which covers a 35mm equivalent focal range from 35-105mm.

Extended light sensitivity as high as ISO 1600 prevents blurred shots in lower light, or when capturing fast-moving subjects, claims Nikon.

Additional features include an Easy Auto Mode, automatically enabled D-Lighting and anti-shake AE compensate for lighting and camera movement.

Also worth a mention are the Face-priority AF and In-Camera Red-Eye Fix.

The Coolpix L18 and Coolpix L16 will both be available in silver and matte black.