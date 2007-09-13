  1. Home
Nikon Coolpix 51C with free T-Mobile Wi-Fi HotSpot access

In the States, Nikon has announced the Coolpix S51c complete with my Picturetwon, the company's new photo sharing and storage services and a partnership with T-Mobile USA for Wi-Fi HotSpots.

my Picturetown lets users email pictures to friends and family, send their pictures to a BlackBerry device for viewing, or post them to a blog or social networking site.

The T-Mobile team-up gives Coolpix S51c customers a complimentary six month subscription to T-Mobile’s HotSpot Wi-Fi service for digital cameras, allowing the user to send images and videos to friends and family from the nearly 8500 T-Mobile HotSpot locations nationwide.

In the States, the T-Mobile HotSpot service is available in Starbucks coffeehouses, Borders Books & Music stores, FedEx Kinko's Office and Print Centers, airports, and the airline clubs of American, Delta, United, and US Airways.

In addition to the Wi-Fi feature, the Coolpix S51c is an 8.1-megapixel camera with a 3x Zoom-Nikkor Optical VR Image Stabilization lens that claims high-quality imaging performance.

The COOLPIX S51c digital camera will be available nationwide in America this month for $329.95.

