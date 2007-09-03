IFA 2007: Sanyo launches Xacti HD1000 1080i camcorder

Sanyo has launched the Xacti HD1000 and claim that this newest product is "the world's smallest and lightest" full HD digital camcorder.

The device records video in 1080i (1920 x 1080 pixels) and also takes 4-megapixel digital still images.

The HD1000 records in MPEG4 AVC/H.246 video format and features a 10x optical HD glass lens and a 2.7-inch widescreen display.

Boasting "the latest high-definition CMOS sensor" the HD1000's high-definition video is captured at 60 frames-per-second.

Those small and light claims come in at 9.5 ounces and a total volume of only 16.6 cubic inches.

The advanced MPEG4 AVC/H.264 video compression enables up to approximately 85 minutes of 1080i video recording or up to 5 hours and 14 minutes of TV-quality (640 x 480) video recording onto an 8GB SDHC card.

The camcorder has been designed for easy, one-handed operation with all key conveniently functions thumb-operable. Sanyo claims the HD1000 is comfortable to hold, even for extended periods.

Other features include a new "XACTI LIBRARY" function for apparently easy file saving and playback, image stabilsation and "Face Chaser" which is Sanyo's name for their face recognition function.

It will be $800 in the States, UK pricing and availability to be confirmed.