Nikon announce 8 Coolpix digital cameras

Nikon has announced eight new Coolpix models this morning to celebrate 10 years of the compact camera brand.

The eight new cameras in the Nikon COOLPIX line include two cameras in the Performance series, the COOLPIX P5100 and COOLPIX P50, four cameras in the Style series, including the COOLPIX S700, COOLPIX S510, COOLPIX S51c and COOLPIX S51 and two COOLPIX cameras in the Life series, the COOLPIX L15 and COOLPIX L14.

The popular Nikon COOLPIX S200 has also been refreshed, now available in black and red in addition to silver.

The COOLPIX P5100 will offer 12.1 megapixels, the company's EXPEED digital image processing technology and a 3.5x Zoom-NIKKOR lens, offers up to 3200 ISO and has a 2.5-inch LCD monitor, measures 98 x 64.5 x 41 mm (3.9 x 2.5 x 1.6 in.) and weighs approximately 200 grams without battery or SD memory card.

The COOLPIX P50 will feature a 3.6x Zoom-NIKKOR lens with 28mm wide-angle capability that covers a range from panoramic landscapes to close-up portraits and up to 2000 ISO.

Both models will also feature Nikon’s face priority autofocus is faster than ever and can now detect up to 12 faces

The COOLPIX S700, flagship of the Style-series, will also offer 12.1 megapixels and measures a compact 89 x 54 x 23mm and weighs just 130 grams (without battery or memory card). Other features include a 2.7-inch LCD monitor and a start-up time of just 0.9 sec, along with one of the fastest shutter release time lag of 0.005 seconds.

It too will feature the new EXPEED digital image processing technology and is capable of achieving up to ISO 3200.

The COOLPIX S510 will come in a range of colours including Silver, Urban Black, and Pink, and offer 8 megapixels.

The COOLPIX S51c comes with a 3-inch LCD monitor, 8.1 megapixels and an ISO of up to 1600 alongside a 3x optical Zoom-NIKKOR VR lens. The COOLPIX S51c will also fature Wi-Fi connectivity. A COOLPIX S51 without Wi-Fi capability will also be available.

The COOLPIX L15 will offer 8 megapixels, a 3X optical Zoom-NIKKOR lens and Optical Lens Shift Vibration Reduction (VR) technology which provides the equivalent of a faster shutter speed and minimises the effect of camera shake. The models will also feature a 2.8-inch LCD screen.

The COOLPIX L14 will offer 7 megapixels, a 3x optical Zoom-NIKKOR lens, a 2.4-inch screen and will come with the added bonus of allowing you to shoot 1000 photos on a pair of Energizer lithium AA-size batteries.