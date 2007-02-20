  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news
    4. >
  4. Nikon camera news

Nikon P5000 prosumer camera unveiled

|
1/4  
Best compact cameras 2018: The best point-and-shoot-cameras available to buy today
Best compact cameras 2018: The best point-and-shoot-cameras available to buy today

With PMA around the corner, Nikon has released a clutch of new digital compacts, including a new 10MP prosumer model.

The Coolpix P5000 is encased in a faux leather material and has a rubber grip for better holding. Its impressive megapixel count isn't match by its zoom, which is a paltry 3.5x zoom that extends from 36-126 on a 35mm equivalent.

ISO sensitivity goes up to 3200 so that images can be taken in low light conditions, and the ability to shoot without camera shake is enhanced with electronic Vibration Reduction.

On the back is a 2.5-inch screen, while on the top is a Mode dial that lets you choose between four exposure modes, including full manual options.

You can extend the range of the lens with two accessories, the .67x wide-angle converter and the 2x telephoto converter; external flash units are also compatible with the new camera.

Unusually, this model offers an optical viewfinder for composing shots in brightly-lit conditions where the LCD screen isn't visible.

The P5000 will be available for £330 from the end of March.

PopularIn Cameras
Sony might unveil several 8K products including a camera at CES 2019
Tips for low light photography: Capture every Christmas moment
DJI Osmo Pocket initial review: A tech-filled stabilised camera that fits in your palm
DJI Osmo Pocket is a handheld minicam that shoots super steady 4K video
Sony A7R III review: Giving the Nikon D850 a run for its money
Best camera deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: DSLR, compact, mirrorless and action cam bargains
Comments