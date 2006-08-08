  Nikon to announce Nikon D80 DSLR - EXCLUSIVE

Pocket-lint has managed to get exclusive details of Nikon's latest digital SLR camera that will be launched tomorrow following a 20 day teaser campaign online.

Although not officially launched until 9 August, Pocket-lint has learnt that the new model, called the Nikon D80 DSLR camera, will sell for £699.99 in the UK and feature a 10.2 megapixel CCD sensor.

The camera will also feature 11 area wide autofocus, an advance image processing engine, 0.94x viewfinder, a 2.5-inch LCD screen with 170 degree viewing angle, a wide range of image enhancement options and a start up time of just 0.018 seconds and 3 frames per second continuous shooting.

The company will announce the new camera with a massive press advertising campaign entitled "Please form an orderly queue".

Nikon will sell the body only for £699.99, its new AF-S DX 18-135 lens for £299.99 and a new AF-S VR 70-300 lens for £399.99

Full details tomorrow when the camera officially launches.