  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news
    4. >
  4. Nikon camera news

Nikon to announce Nikon D80 DSLR - EXCLUSIVE

|
  Nikon to announce Nikon D80 DSLR - EXCLUSIVE
Best DSLR cameras 2018: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today
Best DSLR cameras 2018: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today

Pocket-lint has managed to get exclusive details of Nikon's latest digital SLR camera that will be launched tomorrow following a 20 day teaser campaign online.

Although not officially launched until 9 August, Pocket-lint has learnt that the new model, called the Nikon D80 DSLR camera, will sell for £699.99 in the UK and feature a 10.2 megapixel CCD sensor.

The camera will also feature 11 area wide autofocus, an advance image processing engine, 0.94x viewfinder, a 2.5-inch LCD screen with 170 degree viewing angle, a wide range of image enhancement options and a start up time of just 0.018 seconds and 3 frames per second continuous shooting.

The company will announce the new camera with a massive press advertising campaign entitled "Please form an orderly queue".

Nikon will sell the body only for £699.99, its new AF-S DX 18-135 lens for £299.99 and a new AF-S VR 70-300 lens for £399.99

Full details tomorrow when the camera officially launches.

PopularIn Cameras
Sony might unveil several 8K products including a camera at CES 2019
Tips for low light photography: Capture every Christmas moment
DJI Osmo Pocket initial review: A tech-filled stabilised camera that fits in your palm
DJI Osmo Pocket is a handheld minicam that shoots super steady 4K video
Sony A7R III review: Giving the Nikon D850 a run for its money
Best camera deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: DSLR, compact, mirrorless and action cam bargains
Comments