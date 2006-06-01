Nikon announce 12.4 megapixel D2xs DSLR digital camera

Nikon has announced an improved and updated model of its D2x professional digital SLR camera.

The new Nikon D2xs will share many of the same features with its predecessor, however boasts an array of refinements that enhance performance and improve the user experience according to Nikon.

New features include, refined viewfinder performance; a new LCD with a 170-degree wide viewing angle; significantly increased battery life; and a wide range of firmware enhancements.

The new model features a 12.4 megapixel CMOS image sensor that can be capture JPEG or RAW images at a rate of up to five frames per second in continuous shooting mode, as well as offering 3D-Colour Matrix Metering II that promises images that are rich in detail, colour which contain a smooth tonal range.

The D2xs also uses Nikon’s Creative Lighting System, delivering high-precision flash performance including i-TTL flash control which support for Nikon’s Advanced Wireless Lighting system.

Nikon are promising the battery will allow users to shoot up to 3,800 images on a single charge.

The new model continues to feature the excellent high-speed shooting performance, rapid start-up, a release time lag of just 37ms, and an 11-area autofocus system as found in the D2x. The Nikon DX Format sensor and Nikon F mount design have also been continued to guarantee seamless compatibility with all AF Nikkor lenses and the growing range of high-quality DX Nikkor lenses.

The camera is due in the shops in July 2006 and will cost £3499.99 for the body without lenses.