Nikon launches two new S series digital cameras
Aside from launching five new cameras in the L and P series' Nikon has also announced the Nikon Coolpix S5 and Nikon Coolpix S6.
Both cameras offer a 1/2.5-inch CCD and 6.0 effective megapixel resolution to produce images that stay sharp even when significantly enlarged.
The new cameras feature a 3x Zoom, 15 Scene modes and 2.5-inch LCD screen as well as Nikon's in-camera Pictmotion software that allows you to create slideshows to show your mates.
The COOLPIX S6 is also yet another model that offers Wi-Fi capability. Offering IEEE 802.11b/g support, it allows users to send images wirelessly to a computer as soon as they are taken or to transfer all images stored in memory to computer in one go.
Like other cameras launched today, the cameras feature Face-priority AF, In-Camera Red-Eye Fix and D-Lighting functions.
Three movie modes with sound are also available for capturing action at up to 30 frames per second.
We are awaiting confirmation on UK pricing from Nikon UK.
We will keep you posted.
