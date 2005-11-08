  Nikon recall DSLR batteries

Nikon has released a voluntary recall of rechargeable Li-ion Battery EN-EL3 it uses in its Nikon DSLR Cameras.

Full statement from Nikon below:

Through strict quality control procedures Nikon has detected that on rare occasions some rechargeable Li-ion batteries of the type EN-EL3 for Nikon Digital SLR cameras may become defective, resulting in overheating during recharging.

Investigations have clarified that the cause of the defect is not a design fault, but has resulted from a temporary problem in a manufacturing process that occurred during the production of this battery type between May and September 2004.

In the interests of customers and as a reflection of Nikon's commitment to safety and product quality, the company has initiated a voluntary recall and replacement program of all EN-EL3 batteries manufactured during this period. The EN-EL3 is provided as a supplied accessory with the Nikon D100, D70 and D50 Digital SLR cameras. It is also sold as a separate accessory for these camera models, and can be used in the Nikon D70s.

To date, Nikon has received notification of five occurrences of defective batteries worldwide of which two have been in Europe. No cases of personal injury have been reported; however, the overheating has caused damage to adjacent material during the recharging process, and further use is not advised.

Batteries that are affected can be found in the list below and should be returned to Nikon for replacement. Customers should follow the online procedure described at www.europe-nikon.com/support.

Assistance with completing the procedure can be obtained by calling Nikon at the dedicated national number +44 (0)2871 305 500.

The voluntary recall and replacement program applies only to units of the model EN-EL3 bearing the following batch numbers, which are printed on the surface of the battery.

BATCH NUMBERS OF POSSIBLY DEFECTIVE BATTERIES

44AC 46AC 46AE 46AF 46AG 46AH 46AI 46AJ 46AK

46AL 46AM 46AN 46AO 46AP 46AQ 46AT 46AU 46AV

46AW 46AX 46AY 47AA 47AB 47AC 47AD 47AD 47AE

47AF 47AG 47AH 47AI 47AJ 47AK 47AL 47AM 47AN

47AO 47AP 47AQ 47AR 47AS 47AT 47AU 47AV 47AW

47AX 47AY 48AA 48AB 48AC 48AD 48AE 48AF 48AG

48AH 48AI 48AJ 48AK 48AL 49AA 49AB 49AC 49AD

49AE 49AF 49AG 49AH 49AI 49AJ 49AK 49AL 49AM

49AN 49AP 49AQ 49AR 49AS 49AT 49AU 4AAA 4AAB

4AAC 4AAD 4AAE 4AAF 4AAG 4AAH 4AAI 4AAJ 4AAK

4AAL 4AAM 4BAA 4BAB 4BAC 4BAD 4BAE 4BAF 4BAG

4BAH 4BAI 4BAJ 4BAK 4BAL 4BAN 4CAA 4CAB 4CAC

4CAD 4CAE 4CAF 4CAH 4CAI 4CAJ

Qualifying returned EN-EL3 batteries will be replaced with a new EN-EL3a or EN-EL3e free of charge.