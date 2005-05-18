Nikon launch Coolpix S2

Three months after announcing the S1, Nikon UK has updated it already with the announcement that it will be releasing the Coolpix S2, an update of the S1.



The new model, which will be available in June for just under £300 will be just 22mm deep, have a bright 2.5in LCD screen, offer 5.1 megapixels and a versatile 35-105mm 3x Optical Zoom-Nikkor ED lens (35mm equivalent).



The S2 will also feature Nikon's D-Lighting function and Red-Eye Fix to automatically compensates pictures taken with excessive backlight or insufficient flash. D-Lighting adds light and detail to darker parts of images while leaving areas with desirable exposure exactly as they are as well as ridding them of red-eye.



Nikon promise up to 190 images with an EN-EL8 rechargeable battery (based on CIPA standard). The camera has also been designed to allow swift continuous shooting at up to 1.8 frames per second (approx.).



Despite its ultra slim dimensions, the COOLPIX S2 can also be

used to record movies with sound, offering a choice of four movie modes with shooting at up to 15 frames per second and VGA resolution. The COOLPIX S2 contains 12MB of internal memory and is compatible with SD memory cards.



Nikon COOLPIX S2 Features at a glance



- Dimensions of 91.9 x 59 x 22mm (3.6 x 2.3 x 0.9 in.) (W x H x D)

- Minimized weight of approximately 140g (4.9 oz.) (without battery and memory card)

- BSS (Best Shot Selector) identifies and saves the best exposure automatically from ten sequential shots

- 4 of the 16 Scene Modes offer Scene Assist (Portrait, Night Portrait, Sports, Landscape)

- 3 movie modes with sound and Time-lapse movie mode

- Noise Reduction achieves more faithful colour reproduction when used in combination with some Scene Modes

- Time zone function enables local time to be set regardless of where you are in the world

- Voice Recording Mode saves up to 30 minutes of audio, or up to 5 hours with a 256 MB SD card

- 4x digital zoom

- Single AF and Continuous AF are selectable in Movie Mode

- Choice of White Balance: Auto with TTL control, 5-mode manual (Daylight, Incandescent, Fluorescent, Cloudy and Speedlight) and Preset

- Playback options: Single, 4- and 9-segment thumbnail, Slideshow

- Built-in flash: features settings for Auto, Red-eye Reduction by pre-flash, Anytime flash, Flash cancel and Slow sync.



Specifications in full



Type:

Digital camera COOLPIX S2



Effective pixels:

5.1 million



CCD

1/2.5-inch type (5.36 million total pixels)



Image modes:

High (2592*), Normal (2592), Normal (2048), PC (1024), TV (640)



Lens:

3x Zoom-Nikkor ED; 5.8-17.4mm (35mm [135] format equivalent to 35-105mm); f/3.0-5.4; 12 elements in 10 groups; Digital zoom: up to 4x



Focus range:

30cm (12 in.) to infinity (