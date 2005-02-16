Nikon launches the Coolpix 7600 and 7900

Nikon has announced two new 7.1 megapixel cameras today. The new models; the Coolpix 7600 and Coolpix 7900 both include Nikon's D-Lighting function for use on images with excessive backlight or insufficient flash. At the touch of a button D-Lighting keeps bright areas bright while automatically adding light and detail to the darker parts.

The both cameras also feature a 3x optical zoom face-priority AF. The cameras also features in-camera red-eye fix and Blur Warning which alerts the user whenever a shot is compromised by camera shake.

The 7600 offers a 1.8in LCD a macro mode as close as 4cm while the 7900 features a 2in LCD.

Nikon state that they've increased the power consumption for both new models and you can take up to 100 images using two AA-size alkaline batteries on the 7600 and 220 shots with a single fully charged EN-EL5 battery with the 7900.

The release date for the Coolpix 7600 is Spring 2005 while the Coolpix 7900 is March 2005. The 7600 will cost £299.99 and the 7900 £319.99. Nikon has also produced a 5 megapixel version of the 7900, called the Coolpix 5900 which will be exclusive to Jessops and cost £249.99.



- Easy-to-carry dimensions of 85 x 60 x 39mm (3.3 x 2.4 x 1.5 in.) (W x H x D)

- Light weight of approximately 145g (5.1 oz.) (without battery and memory card)

- 5 movie modes with sound; 2 at a smooth 30fps

- Electronic VR (Vibration Reduction) adds stability when shooting movies

- Attractive, ergonomic grip for comfort and easy holding

- Voice recording function enables of up to 30 minutes of audio recording with internal memory, or up to 5 hours with an SD card

- BSS (Best Shot Selector) automatically selects and saves the best exposure from ten sequential shots

- BSS monochrome copy creates a black and white copy of the image chosen by BSS

- 4 of the 16 Scene Modes offer Scene Assist (Portrait, Night Portrait, Sports, Landscape)

- Noise Reduction automatically achieves more faithful colour reproduction in some Scene Modes

- PictBridge enables direct printing, with print size selectable from the camera

- Time zone function allows local time to be set easily anywhere

- USB compatibility enables swift transfer of image data to computers

- Date counter lets you visually record the number of days until, or since, an important event

- All buttons located on camera back for easy operation

- 4x digital zoom capability

- 12 languages selectable in menu display, including newly added Russian

- Manual White Balance enables selection of Fine, Incandescent and Fluorescent modes

- Options for playback: Single, 4- and 9-segment thumbnail, Slideshow

- Built-in Speedlight: features settings for Auto, Red-eye Reduction by pre-flash, Anytime flash, Flash cancel and Slow sync.



- Both models feature the same comfortable grip as their highly popular predecessor Coolpix 5200 and Coolpix 4200

- Compact dimensions of 88 x 60 x 36.5mm (3.5 x 2.4 x 1.4in.).

- Light weight of approx. 150g (5.3 oz.) (without battery and memory card)

- Selectable AF: 5-area Auto, 99-area Manual, Center-focus area selection available

- AF-assist illuminator can be switched on and off at will

- 256-segment Matrix Metering

- 7 manual white balance settings and White Balance Bracketing

- Direct printing with PictBridge compatibility

- 4 of the 16 Scene Modes offer Scene Assist (Portrait, Night Portrait, Sports, Landscape)

- World Time function allows local time to be set easily anywhere

- USB compatibility enables swift transfer of image data to computers

- Voice memo function records up to 20 seconds of sound that can then be attached to an image

- All main buttons located on camera back for easy operation

- 4x digital zoom capability

- Choice of Single AF and Continuous AF

- Options for playback: Single, 4- and 9-segment thumbnail, Slideshow, 10x magnification

- Built-in Speedlight: features settings for Auto, Red-eye Reduction by pre-flash, Anytime flash, Flash cancel and Slow sync.