  Nikon announces Coolpix 4100 4 mega pixel camera

Nikon has announced a new new 4 megapixel camera- the 4100. Coming in the same casing as the 2100 and 3200, the new camera will be familiar with previous Nikon users.

Accompanying the 4 mega pixels is a 3x optical Zoom-Nikkor lens and 4x digital zoom, 15 scene modes, a 1.6-inch TFT LCD monitor on the rear and offers 14.5Mb of internal memory as well as an additional SD card slot.

The Nikon 4100 will available from June and cost £249.99

Nikon COOLPIX 4100 Major Features

- 4.0 effective megapixels

- 3x optical Zoom-Nikkor lens with 5.8-17.4mm coverage (equivalent to 35-105mm in 35mm [135] camera format); digital zoom up to 4x magnification (for a total of 12x when combined with optical zoom)

- AF assist illuminator makes focus easier when shooting in darker situations

- Red-eye reduction makes use of the LED lamp prior to the firing of the flash

- Macro shooting capability as close as 4cm (1.6 in.)

- Simple buttons and easy-to-see user interface enable easy operation, even for first time digital users.

- 14.5MB of internal memory

- Nikon's Best Shot Selector (BSS) takes a series of shots, then automatically picks and records the clearest one

- 15 Scene Modes including four with Scene Assistance function - Scene Modes with Scene Assistance function (Portrait, Night portrait, Landscape, Sports); Other Scene Modes (Sunset, Close up, Museum, Panorama assist, Beach/Snow, Fireworks show, Back light, Party/Indoor, Copy, Dusk/Dawn, and Night landscape)

- Three Movie Modes with sound, including TV movie (640) at 15fps, Small size (320) at 15fps, and Smaller size (160) at 15fps - recordable until SD memory card is full

- Playback options include Full frame playback, Zoom to 10x maximum with photo trimming, and a small picture function

- Noise Reduction automatically reduces noise to ensure faithful colour reproduction in some scene modes

- Plug-and-play USB interface for smooth connection to a computer

- Date Counter imprints the number of days to, or time since a specified occasion

- 5 Colour Options, including Standard colour, Vivid colour, Black-and-white, Sepia, and Cyanotype

- Blur Warning alerts the user of shots compromised by camera shake, giving them the choice to record them or not

- 1.6-in., 80,000-dot TFT LCD monitor with brightness adjustment

- Can be powered by Two rechargeable Nikon EN-MH1 NiMH batteries, One CRV3

- lithium battery, Two LR6 (AA) alkaline batteries, Two FR6/L91 (AA) lithium batteries, EH-62B AC adapter, Two ZR6 (AA) nickel manganese batteries/ nickel batteries

- Long battery life of approx. 260 shots per charge with two EN-MH1 batteries when using the LCD monitor

- Comes with Strap, USB cable, Audio Video cable, Rechargeable battery (EN-MH1)*, Battery charger MH-71*, PictureProject CD-ROM, Quick start Guide, and Instruction manual

- Optional accessories include Ni-MH Rechargeable battery EN-MH1-B2, Battery charger MH-71, AC adapter EH-62B, Soft case, SD memory card, and Waterproof case WP-CP1**

- Sleep mode activates when no change in brightness is detected for an extended period, saving energy sooner than the Auto Power Off function

- Offers direct print capability through support of PictBridge ***

- Language menu allows selection of English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Dutch, Swedish, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, or Korean for menu displays

- Time zone function can be easily set, making the COOLPIX 4100 an ideal travel companion

- Ships with two LR6 (AA) alkaline batteries in some countries and areas.

** Not available in some countries and areas.

*** When used with PictBridge compatible printers.