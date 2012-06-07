  Win: A Nikon Coolpix P510 superzoom camera

Pocket-Lint has buddied up with Nikon UK to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a Coolpix P510 superzoom camera.

The latest bridge camera has a massive 42x optical zoom that offers an unprecedented 24-1000mm equivalent. Whether shooting wide-angle or super-telephoto shots, the 16-megapixel Nikon Coolpix P510 has every angle covered.

A backlit CMOS sensor and lens-based vibration reduction enable steady shots in all manner of conditions, while the tiltable 3-inch LCD monitor provides the perfect high-resolution view from any angle.

One-touch Full HD movies, built in GPS, Easy Panorama, multiple Scene modes and a built-in electronic viewfinder add to the bulging features list.

So what do you have to do to win this long-lensed beauty? Like placing a bet on the tables, we have one red and one black model to give away. Only you needn't lay down any of your own cash. For your chance to win all you have to do is correctly answer the question below and state whether the red or black colour takes your fancy. It's a simple as that.

The two winners will be drawn after 5pm on Monday June 18.

