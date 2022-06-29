(Pocket-lint) - Nikon has announced a mirrorless camera model that's aimed at vloggers and content creators.

The Nikon Z30 features a DX-format 20.9-megapixel CMOS sensor with electronic vibration reduction built into the camera itself. It shoots video in up to 4K with Full HD at 120 frames-per-second also available.

The camera can record up to 125 minutes uninterrupted (35 minutes at 4K UHD).

There is a stereo microphone built into the new Nikon, although an external mic can be added. On board noise reduction will reduce unwanted wind ambience.

Its rear touch-screen monitor is vari-angle, so you can switch it around for self-recording and photos.

Eye and animal detection tech is included in the Z30 to maintain focus when shooting people and pets. And, as well as video, you can shoot still images with auto focus in up to 11fps too.

There are 20 in-camera filters for videos and stills, while Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity also allow you to connect it to a smart device for further editing (via the SnapBridge app).

The Nikon Z30 is compatible with the brand's Nikkor-Z lenses and there are a range of vlogging accessories available to customise the camera to best fit your needs.

It will be available from 14 July, priced at £699 / $709 / €829 for the body alone, £839 / $849 / €999 for a standard kit that also features a Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens.

Writing by Rik Henderson.