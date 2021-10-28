(Pocket-lint) - Nikon has announced what it claims to be its "most advanced flagship camera ever".

The Nikon Z9 will be detailed in depth during a virtual event taking place on 5 November between noon and 8pm BST, while a video of its features is now available to watch on YouTube (and below).

The camera features a 45.7-megapixel full frame CMOS sensor and EXPEED 7 processing. Its 493-point autofocus system includes 405 auto-area AF points, with deep learning AI enables simultaneous detection of up to nine separate subject types.

There is 3D tracking too - which is a first for a mirrorless camera from the brand.

It can record video in up to 8K 60fps, with 4K at up to 120fps. Time-lapse is also available on board.

Up to 1,000 full-resolution RAW images can be capture in one burst, at 20fps. And, the burst mode can be increased to 120fps when shooting at 11-megapixels.

The Z9's ISO range is 64 to 25,600 (expandable to the equivalent of 32 to 102,400).

The body itself is 20 per cent smaller than the Nikon D6 and it is weather sealed for shooting in all manner of conditions.

The Nikon Z9 will be available from "winter 2021" priced at £5,299 / €6,299 for the body only.