Nikon Z FC is a mirrorless camera with retro film roots

Nikon Z FC is a mirrorless camera with retro film roots
(Pocket-lint) - The Nikon Z FC is a brand new digital camera for 2021 - although you might not think so from looking at it, given its retro design.

But that's because the Z FC is based upon Nikon's FM2 SLR camera, first released in 1982, adopting that heritage design for the modern age - in mirrorless form.

It's not the first time Nikon has gone down this route. Back in 2014 the company released the Df - a full-frame (FX) DSLR camera based on the classic 1960s F series of film SLR cameras.

So what's the Z FC all about? Built upon Nikon's crop-factor sensor (called DX), it's part of the Z series family, which was developed to diversify the camera-maker's mirrorless line-up.

That includes cameras such as the Z50, which the Z FC largely reflects in terms of core specification, including its 20.9-megapixel resolution sensor. Elsewhere there's a built-in OLED viewfinder, vari-angle LCD touchscreen, 209-point autofocus system, and even the ability to shoot 4K video (at 30fps).

But it's the design and dials layout that sets the retro-looking FC apart, of course, with that silver-topped finish really making this camera stand out. Interestingly, Nikon is also selling six colour body variants through its own website.

The Nikon Z FC will be available from 28 July 2021, priced £899/$959.95/€1,049 body-only. 

Writing by Mike Lowe.
