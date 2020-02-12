Nikon D6 specs and release date finally revealed

First teased last September, we finally have more information on the Nikon D6 pro DSLR, including its release date.

It will be available from April, priced from $6,499.99 / £6,299.99.

Its highlight features are a new AF system, which Nikon claims to be its most powerful yet, and fast in-camera connections for speedy, real-time image transfer.

The autofocus system boasts 105 all-selectable cross-type sensors, with AF sensitivity down to -4.5 EV at the central focus point and -4 EV at all other points. The camera can also enable a photographer to focus on a subject's eyes when using auto-area AF or 3D tracking, to get more accurate shots.

There is a 20.8-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, plus Nikon's proprietary EXPEED 6 image processor. ISO ranges from 100 - 102,400, extendable to ISO 3,280,000 and down to 50.

In-camera connectivity is provided by Wi-Fi and/or Bluetooth, with built-in GPS for good measure. Gigabit wired LAN support is also available (1000BASE-T) for faster transfer speeds.

There are dual card slots (XQD and CFexpress), while a 0.72x optical viewfinder also comes with OLED elements.

"Nikon’s new flagship improves on its forebear with industry-defining AF and versatile connectivity. You can’t control the action, the lighting, or the environment. But you can control the D6, and this DSLR will deliver incredible shots of defining moments - without fail," claimed Nikon UK's Robert Harmon.