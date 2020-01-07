  1. Home
Nikon D780 doubles down on video recording, to show DSLRs can learn from mirrorless

Nikon has announced an upgrade to one of the best prosumer DSLRs around, with an emphasis on improving video capture.

The Nikon D780 effectively replaces the D750, after a dominant run of over five years. It has an updated sensor, faster shutter and high-speed data transfer talents, over wireless and cabled.

However, it is the ability to shoot video at up to 4K 30fps that makes it a significantly more useful camera for filmmakers over its predecessor. What's more, it can utilise the entirety of the 24.5-megapixel full frame CMOS sensor for video, with zero crop.

HLG HDR footage can also be captured when coupled with an external movie recorder.

Other key features include a 51-point phase-detection AF system through the viewfinder, which is sensitive down to -3 EV. There is also a 273-point hybrid-AF system available in live view.

Up to 12fps burst rates are available in silent live view photography mode, up to 7fps with AF/AE. The ISO range is 100-512,000, wider than the higher-end D850.

And, the LCD touchscreen monitor on the rear tilts.

It effectively takes the best of Nikon's Z-series mirrorless range and puts it into a DSLR.

The Nikon D780 will be available from early spring, priced at £2,199 for the body only, £2,619 when including an AF-S 24-120 f/4G ED VR lens.

