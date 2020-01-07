Nikon has announced an upgrade to one of the best prosumer DSLRs around, with an emphasis on improving video capture.

The Nikon D780 effectively replaces the D750, after a dominant run of over five years. It has an updated sensor, faster shutter and high-speed data transfer talents, over wireless and cabled.

However, it is the ability to shoot video at up to 4K 30fps that makes it a significantly more useful camera for filmmakers over its predecessor. What's more, it can utilise the entirety of the 24.5-megapixel full frame CMOS sensor for video, with zero crop.

HLG HDR footage can also be captured when coupled with an external movie recorder.

Other key features include a 51-point phase-detection AF system through the viewfinder, which is sensitive down to -3 EV. There is also a 273-point hybrid-AF system available in live view.

Up to 12fps burst rates are available in silent live view photography mode, up to 7fps with AF/AE. The ISO range is 100-512,000, wider than the higher-end D850.

And, the LCD touchscreen monitor on the rear tilts.

It effectively takes the best of Nikon's Z-series mirrorless range and puts it into a DSLR.

The Nikon D780 will be available from early spring, priced at £2,199 for the body only, £2,619 when including an AF-S 24-120 f/4G ED VR lens.