In the middle of 2018 Nikon played its hand with a brand new lens mount for a brand new series: Nikon Z. With the Z6 and Z7 at the forefront, the Japanese company laid out its stall for the future.

But now Nikon Z is diversifying. Because the Nikon Z50, with its DX sensor (that's an APS-C crop), ditches the full-frame only and altogether more pro approach that we thought the series was all about, aiming at the entry-level market instead.

So how does that work? Well, Nikon has kept things fairly simple: the Z mount remains as it is, the same size and fitting, so any Nikon Z lens will function with the Z50.

However, you're not going to buy the priciest glass for this entry camera, so there's now a sub level 'Z DX' within the range, which begins with two options: a pancake 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3; and a 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3.

So what the Z50 body itself? It's small, far smaller than an equivalent DSLR, complete with flip-down 3.2-inch touchscreen and built-in 2.4m-dot electronic viewfinder. The sensor is 20.88-megapixels, utilising the same Expeed 6 processing engine as the Z6 and Z7.

Add 4K video, in-body stabilisation, and up to 11 frames per second burst shooting and you've got a capable and complete little snapper. One that spells a new era for Nikon Z and what it's all about. Its flip-downward selfie screen certainly asserts that, if nothing else.

The Nikon Z50 will go on sale from 7 November, priced £849 body only, £989 with the 16-50mm lens, £1,199 with both 16-50mm and 50-250mm lenses.

