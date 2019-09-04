Nikon D6 DSLR announced, but specs are thin on the ground

Nikon has announced that its next pro-standard DSLR camera is in development, but has been light on further details.

The Nikon D6 is in the works and will be released to mark the 20th anniversary of Nikon's single-digit D-series, but specifications, pricing and other information will not be available until a "later date".

All we have for now is a picture (above) and brief statement of intent from Nikon: "Since the launch of the D1 in 1999, Nikon's flagship cameras have evolved with the industry's most advanced technologies and the imaging know-how cultivated over Nikon's long history in camera development," it said.

"Like its predecessors, the development of the D6 responds to the strict demands of professional photographers with the ultimate in performance, even in the most severe conditions."

Rumours on the D6 suggest that the camera could come with some "mirrorless-like features", such as in-body image stabilisation. Built-in Wi-Fi and an improved autofocus system (over the existing Nikon D5) are also touted.

We don't yet have any indication on the price point for the D6, but the D5 was launched at £5,200 for just the body in 2016 so we'd expect the replacement to be in the same ballpark.

VideoProc is a complete video processing toolbox for both Windows and Mac that can easily edit, resize, convert, enhance, stabilize & adjust any (4K) videos easily videos from GoPro, DJI, iPhone and any devices at fully GPU accelerated speed. Especially skilled at processing 4K videos with 30fps / 60 fps /120 fps /240 fps, large-sized videos and high speed videos shot with 120fps/240fps and slow-mo videos. Download a free licensed VideoProc and win GoPro /DJI Cameras by visiting "GoPro Studio".