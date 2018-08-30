Nikon D3500 is a 24.2-megapixel DSLR that won't break the bank

Nikon has announced an entry-level DLSR with a DX-format 24.2-megapixel sensor that is priced well for those looking to get into photography.

The Nikon D3500 is less than £500 with an 18-55mm lens, yet comes with a solid DSLR build, Full HD video recording and an ISO range of 100-25,600.

Its body is slim enough to rival mirrorless cameras when travelling, but still has a deep grip and metal lens mount to enable you to swap lenses many times without fear of damage.

It can shoot still images at 5fps, so it swift for an entry-level model. And its autofocus is based on tech used in Nikon's higher-end models.

Nikon also promises great battery life, so you shouldn't need to hotswap batteries on lengthy shooting sessions.

Thanks to wireless connectivity, the D3500 will connect to a dedicated SnapBridge app for iOS and Android. That means you can transfer and even post DSLR-quality photos to your phone and social media accounts easily.

"The D3500 is the perfect entry into the world of photography," said Nikon Europe's Tim Carter.

"Its comfortable design and helpful shooting modes make it easy to capture photos and movies to be proud of."

The Nikon D35000 will be available from 20 September priced at £479 for the camera and 18-55mm non-VR (vibration reduction) lens, £499 for the version with VR.