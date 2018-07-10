  1. Home
Nikon Coolpix P1000 packs 24-3000mm 'megazoom' lens

- 125x optical zoom (24-3000mm f/2.8-8 equivalent)

- 16-megapixel stills, 4K Ultra-HD video (at 30fps)

- £999/$1000, available 6 September 2018

Nikon isn't calling its Coolpix P1000 a superzoom. Nope, it's terming it a "megazoom". And for good reason: the P1000 packs in a 125x zoom lens, with an equivalent 24-3000mm focal length.

That kind of zoom will capture far-away subjects as if they're close up like no other superzoom (sorry, megazoom) can. We've seen some big-zoom cameras before - from the Canon SX60 HS to the Sony RX10 III - but nothing of this Nikon's potential capability.

But hold your horses for just a second: the P1000's optic does have its limits, with a maximum aperture that starts at f/2.8 at the 24mm equivalent (great, lots of light) but progressively dips to f/8.0 at the 3000mm equivalent (not so great, much less light to deal with so conditions will need to be good to get sharp shots). Sure, it's not a £10,000 pro DSLR optic, so this megazoom fills a gap in the market.

Elsewhere the P1000 has a 16-megapixel BSI (that's back-side illuminated, for better signal-to-noise ratio) sensor, which can also capture up to 4K Ultra-HD video at 30fps (or Full HD 1080p at 60fps). It's not a large-scale sensor, though, which is the path that many imaging competitors are going down: just look at the Canon H1 X Mark III with its 1-inch sensor, or the Sony RX10 IV, which also houses the same larger sensor size.

Available from 6 September 2018 priced £999/$1000, the Nikon Coolpix P1000 is certainly a bridge camera like no other. It's no doubt a niche product, but one that's certainly reaching for the stars.

