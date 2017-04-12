  1. Home
Nikon D7500 official: Semi-pro spec DSLR calls upon many D500 features

- 20.9MP APS-C sensor

- ISO 1,640,000 (extended)

- 51-point autofocus

- 3.2-inch, tilt-angle touchscreen LCD

- 8fps burst mode

The Nikon D7500 is coming, a APS-C DSLR which echoes elements of the company's top-spec D500 model but in a smaller form factor and with a slightly lighter price point to refect the spec.

At its heart the D7500 has the same 20.9-megapixel sensor as its D500 cousin, so expect image quality to be one and the same (if using the same lenses, anyway). Paired with the Expeed 5 processor that means images up to ISO 51,200 as standard, or ISO 1,640,000 extended.

The newer camera can shoot at eight frames per second (8fps) maximum, seeing it sit a step behind the D500's 10fps maximum. That, plus the 510point autofocus system - not the 153-point system of the D500 - are the main features which separate the two cameras.

The D7500 goes one-up over its D7200 predecessor by adding a 3.2-inch tilt-angle and touchscreen LCD - again reflecting the form of the D500. Its viewfinder offers a 100 per cent field of view so what you see is what you get when framing that way.

In addition to 4K movie shooting, the D7500 is the first Nikon DSLR to offer built-in flash that supports Nikon's radio-controlled Advanced Wireless Lighting system.

The Nikon D7500 will be available from June 2017, priced £1,300 body only.

