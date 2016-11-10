Nikon launches D5600 DSLR with Bluetooth for instant photo sharing

Nikon has taken the wraps off its latest DLSR, the entry-level D5600, which it says is designed for photography hobbyists and content creators. The D5600 is the successor to the D5500 and features a similar 3.2-inch LCD screen that can flip out and be angled in almost any way so you can take a photo from virtually anywhere.

It's a touchscreen too and now has added functions of being able to crop during playback zoom and a frame advance bar to let you quickly scroll through your photos in playback mode. The D5600 also gets a time-lapse shooting function similar to the one found on Nikon's D7200.

The D5600 can also connect to a compatible iOS or Android device with the SnapBridge app downloaded via Bluetooth. When you've connected your camera to your device, any photos you take are automatically transferred to the app so you can instantly share them on social media or send to friends and family. Photos will still transfer even when the camera is off and any images transferred to SnapBridge can be automatically uploaded to Nikon Image Space.

RAW and TIFF files can't be transferred however, and any images that are sent to your mobile device are downscaled to 2-megapixels. If you want to transfer a video you'll need to connect to Wi-Fi.

The camera itself has 24.2-megapixel DX-format sensor with no optical low-pass filter and an ISO range of 100-25600. Nikon says the D5600 is capable of producing "highly detailed images in which noise is effectively suppressed, even with shooting in dark or dimly lit surroundings".

The Nikon D5600 will be available from 24 November with an AF-P 18-55 lens for £799.99 or with an AF-S 18-140 lens for £989.99.