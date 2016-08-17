Nikon D3400 updates entry-level DSLR with Bluetooth, for instant smartphone sharing

Nikon has announced the Nikon D3400 DSLR, updating the existing Nikon D3300 with additional connectivity options to make it more attractive to those shooting on the move.

With traditional cameras under threat from the convenience of smartphones, Nikon's response is to increase the connectivity of its entry-level DSLR, so you can share high quality photos from your smartphone wherever you are.

Using Nikon's SnapBridge service, the D3400 will create a Bluetooth LE (low energy) connection to your smartphone, meaning you can sync photos, embed location and time data and share your shots on the move.

SnapBridge is a feature that's available on high-spec Nikon DSLR cameras too and some offer remote control functions using Wi-Fi, but that's not supported on this model. Currently, only Android is supported via the app on Google Play, with Nikon saying that iOS support will be coming by the end of August 2016.

Aside from the connectivity, there's a full range of functions similar to the D3300, offering a DX format 24-megapixel sensor, but here with a boosted ISO range running up to 25,600, aiming to give you better low light results.

The D3400 is pitched as an ideal DSLR for those new to this type of photography, boasting a guide mode to assist you and help you get the most out of the camera. It's also priced competitively, £399 body only, or from £469 with a 18-55 kit lens.

The Nikon D3400 will be available from 15 September 2016.