Nikon D5 official: New flagship, new shooting skills

Having confirmed that the D5 was in development late in 2015, Nikon has used CES 2016 to officially announce its new professional flagship camera.

The Nikon D5 is a newly developed FX format digital SLR, replacing the aging D4 models, offering increased speed, precision and quality, according to Nikon.

There's a lot that's new in this latest model, with a new 153-point autofocus system, 99 of which are cross type sensors. There's a dedicated AF engine and a 180K-pixel RGB sensor, with Nikon claiming that the D5 will focus in extremely low lighting, or on very low contrast subjects.

Looking to continue mastery of low light conditions, the Nikon D5 can have the ISO sensitivity boosted to an eye-watering ISO 3280000 (Hi 5). Even the standard ISO range runs incredibly high, up to 102400.

Back in the real world, Nikon is promising that at the more regularly-used ranges up to 12800, you'll be getting great quality images in return, ideal for those capturing fast action.

The D5 will shoot continuously at 12fps, with up to 200 RAW images in a burst possible.

One of the big additions is UHD (4K) video capture, the first time Nikon has added this to a FX format camera, enabling capture at 2160/30p. This can be recorded internally, or captured uncompressed via HDMI on an external video recorder. There's also the option to capture 4K timelapse video directly from the camera.

There's a new FX format 20.8-megapixel CMOS sensor paired with a new Expeed 5 image processing engine.

Of course all this comes at a cost, priced at £5199.99 and available from March 2016.

We're hoping to get our hands on the new Nikon D5 on the show floor, when we'll bring you more information on Nikon's new flagship.