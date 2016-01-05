Nikon D500 DX-format SLR offers D5 performance in a compact body

Nikon has announced its latest D500 SLR digital camera from CES 2016 in Las Vegas. The company says it packs in the performance of its flagship D5 model while remaining light and compact.

The Nikon D500 has the same 153-point autofocus system as the D5 allowing for focus of moving subjects even at up to 10 frames per second. The Multi-Cam 20.9-megapixel DX-format CMOS sensor and EXPEED 5 image processing engine can capture up to 200 high-speed continuous shots in Jpeg format or 14-bit lossless compressed RAW. ISO ranges from 100 to 512,000 and is expandable to Hi 5 which is 1,640,000 equivalent.

The camera is also capable of shooting video in 4K UHD at 3,840 x 2,160 resolution at 30p, 25p or 24p as well as 1080p at 60p for nearly half an hour while simultaneously outputting via HDMI.

A 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen displays shots with a 2359k-dot resolution. Outputting photos to view elsewhere is easy thanks to SnapBridge that takes advantage of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for instant uploads to Nikon Image Space.

Nikon's WT-7/A/B/C Wireless Transmitter is an optional extra that transfers images to computers of FTP servers immediately via wired or wireless LAN.

The Nikon D500 will be available in March for $2,000. A kit will also be available, bundled with the AF-S DX NIKKOR 16-80mm f/3.5-5.6 G ED VR lens, for almost $3,100.

READ: What is Ultra HD Premium and why does it matter? The UHD Alliance mark of approval explained