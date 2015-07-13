Nikon Photo Contest 2014 - 2015: These amazing photos/video were the pick of the bunch

Nikon recently announced the category winners for its annual photography competition and if you flick through the gallery above you will see some quite simply stunning entries from around the world.

The competition also recognises video entries these days - basically anything that was shot or grabbed on a camera, not necessarily a Nikon one - and we have the winners of those categories below for you to watch too.

More than 89,000 submissions were received for the 2014 - 2015 event, from 164 regions globally, but the absolute grand prize winner, as chosen by an elite panel of 17 judges, was Fukushima Flowers by Katsuhiro Noguchi.

Three still photographs made up his entry, which were taken in the aftermath of the Fukushima tsunami and subsequent shut-down of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant that occured in 2011. They represent a homage to the disaster and the symbol of hope for the people after.

The video grand prize winner was One by Chris Rudz.

Remarkably, both grand prize winners actually used Canon cameras, with Noguchi shooting his entries using a Canon 1D MkIII.

The Nikon Photo Contest has been running since 1969 and to date more than 390,000 photographers have submitted their work to the judging panels. Check out this year's amazing entries above.