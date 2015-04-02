Worried about lack of Ultra-HD content? The Nikon 1 J5 CSC can record in 4K

Nikon has updated its entry-level compact system camera line with the Nikon 1 J5, a step up from last year's model with the addition of 4K video recording.

The body has also been redesigned a touch, with a 3-inch tiltable touchscreen monitor flipping up for selfie action.

The CMOS sensor has been upgraded too, to 20.8-megapixels, and the camera uses Nikon's latest generation image processor, the EXPEES 5A.

Other specifications include an ISO range of 160 to 12,800, with manual and auto ISO control. And, like the J4, the camera can shoot pictures at 20 frames per second with continuous autofocus, or 60fps fixed.

The advanced hybrid AF offers a 171-point AF system with 105 phase action points able to lock onto action speedily.

It is Wi-Fi and NFC enabled, so can easily share pictures to a smartphone or tablet. And you can see any image effects you wish to use in real-time. This also works for movies.

Video is shot in either 4K at 15fps or 1080p at 60fps. While a HD (1280 x 720) mode can also shoot extreme slow motion at 120fps.

The Nikon 1 J5 will be available from 30 April and comes in three different colours, silver and white, silver and black or simply black. It will cost £350 for the body only, £430 for the body and a 10-30mm PD Zoom lens, or £560 for the body, 10-30mm PD Zoom lens and a 20-110mm additional lens.