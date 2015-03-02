Nikon Coolpix P900 fixed lens camera offers staggering 83x optical zoom for £500

Nikon has unveiled a fixed lens camera superbly suited to wildlife and night sky photographers as it comes with a mighty 83x optical zoom. That means it is capable of capturing details that can't normally be seen by the naked eye.

The zoom of the Nikon Coolpix P900 can even be enhanced digitally to 166x - great for sporting events perhaps. It also has 5.0-stop Dual Detect Optical VR technology to prevent shake and shudder, which is vital when shooting at extreme zoom.

Inside there is a 16-megapixel CMOS image sensor and an EXPEED C2 processor.

GPS/GLONASS/QZSS support is present to location stamp photos and video. Plus, Wi-Fi and NFC are built in to help you share images to a smartphone or tablet - iOS and Android apps are available.

The 3-inch LCD monitor on the rear is vari-angle so can be moved to give the best view. And there is an electronic viewfinder on the body that automatically switches from rear screen to the eye piece when looked through.

The camera is capable of shooting video in Full HD and at up to 60 frames per second. Timelapse movies can be shot too.

The on board microphone has zoom capabilities too and there are dedicated modes on the camera for shooting subjects such as the moon or birds.

Nikon is also including 20GB of online photo space with the P900 at Nikon Image Space.

The Nikon Coolpix P900 costs £500 and will be available from 19 March.