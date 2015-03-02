Nikon D7200 is company's first to include NFC and Wi-Fi in a DSLR

You might have thought it would all be mobile phones today considering Mobile World Congress has started in Barcelona, but Nikon has bucked the trend with an announcement of its own.

It will be launching the Nikon D7200 DX-format DSLR camera on 19 March and it has the distinction of being the company's first in that category to feature NFC and Wi-Fi connectivity built-in.

Other specifications include a 24.2-megapixel sensor with EXPEED 4 processing. There is a 52-point autofocus system and the camera is capable of an ISO range of 100 - 25,600.

It can shoot up to six frames per second in DX format, but up to seven fps in 1.3x crop. And up to 27 12-bit RAW images can be captured in one high speed burst (up to 100 high-quality JPEGs).

It can record video in Full HD at up to 25/30fps in DX format, but up to 50/60fps in 1.3x crop mode. And the rear sports a 3.2-inch 1,229k-dot RGBW LCD monitor.

A built-in i-TTL flash is included on the model, which also comes with two SD card slots inside that support SDXC and UHS-i cards.

The on board Wi-Fi works with Nikon's Wireless Mobile Utility for iOS and Android. You can share photos from the camera to a smartphone or tablet this way. And you can even use your smart device to remotely capture images on the D7200. The NFC tech means you can easily pair your camera and compatible smart device by just tapping them together.

The Nikon D7200 will be available for £940 for the body only, £1,120 for the camera and an included Nikkor 18-105 VR lens.