Nikon Coolpix P610 superzoom: Serving a familiar 60x optical zoom with NFC side portion

It's camera season, with the CP+ show underway in Japan, and Nikon has unveiled the new king in its superzoom series: the Coolpix P610.

This 60x optical zoom superzoom delivers a 24-1440mm equivalent zoom, just the same as its P600 predecessor, for shooting wide-angle landscapes or capturing those far-away subjects in the distance.

But with the same 16-megapixel sensor as also found in its predecessor, Nikon has shunned the high-end superzoom market, not following rivals Panasonic, Sony and (forthcoming) Canon by introducing a larger sensor option. Instead the P610 reinforces the company's position at the affordable end of the market.

New to this year's model is, well, not much really - except NFC for quick Wi-Fi connectivity with compatible smartphones for sharing pictures.

Elsewhere there's the same 921k-dot RGBW screen, including a white dot layer to the existing red, green and blue layers for a brighter, cleaner image and better performance in sunlight. With a vari-angle bracket, it's possible to position the screen through almost any angle for waist-level and overhead work, keeping it in contention with the Canon PowerShot SX60 HS.

To ensure a steady shot while shooting at those longer focal lengths the P610 offers Dual Detect Optical VR - otherwise known as image stabilisation - to keep both preview and final image sharp. Press your eye to the built-in electronic viewfinder and there'll be further added stability too.

Topping off the feature set is GPS and GLONASS for geo-tagging images.

Due for release this month, the Nikon Coolpix P610 will be available for £339. Also to be released in February is the feature-stripped Coolpix L840, offering 38x optical zoom in a simpler design for a cut-down £210 price point.