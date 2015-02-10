Nikon Coolpix S9900: 30x zoom compact adds vari-angle screen for extra flexibility

On the face of it the Nikon Coolpix S9900 looks the same as last year's S9700 model, featuring the same 25-750mm equivalent zoom lens and back-lit 16-megapixel senso. Flip it round, however, and its newly appointed 3-inch vari-angle screen ads an extra dimension to fend off the competition.

It's camera season, and with the CP+ show underway in Japan, the floodgates have opened. On the compact front, if you're after a do-it-all compact then there are a few options out there, from the viewfinder-endowed Panasonic Lumix TZ70, to the assured image quality of the Canon PowerShot SX710 HS, each with similar lens options.

And it's the lens that will really sell the S9900. The 30x zoom means a 25-750mm equivalent, which can cater for wide-angle group shots and, via a tug on the zoom toggle around the shutter, will extend to capture those far-away subjects.

Other core features include GPS (with GLONASS and QZSS) for heightened tracking accuracy to geo-tag images' locations on the map, and Wi-Fi for sharing images via the updated Nikon image app.

There's also 5-axis hybrid vibration reduction - otherwise known as image stabilisation - to steady shots when conditions require, whether shooting in auto, manual or movie modes.

The Nikon Coolpix S9900 will be priced at £280, or a stripped-back 20x optical zoom S7000 option will carry a smaller £170 price tag. Both models will be released at the end of February, available in black and silver, while the S7000 also offers pink and gold options.