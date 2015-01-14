Nikon expands compact camera range with Wi-Fi Coolpix S3700, S2900 and L31

Nikon has announced three new members of its Coolpix compact camera range. The Nikon Coolpix S3700 is the leader of the pack, with Wi-Fi and NFC support for connecting to smartphones and tablets, while the S2900 promises a slim body and the L31 is a simple 16-megapixel snapper that takes AA batteries.

In addition to its wireless connectivity, the Coolpix S3700 has 20-megapixel CCD image sensor and an 8x Nikkor optical zoom lens - extendable to 16x with the Dynamic Fine Zoom3 digital technology. It also shoots video in HD (720p).

The camera also has a panorama assist mode for creating elongated shots by tilting the body vertically or panning horizontally. And its design is "slender".

It is available now in black, silver, red, pink, blue, purple and blue lineart options. Its retail price is £99.99.

The Coolpix S2900 is an Argos exclusive camera in the UK. It too has a 20-megapixel CCD sensor and panorama assist mode, plus HD (720p) video recording. However, its lens is a 5x Nikkor optical zoom, extendable to 10x digitally.

It is also available now in black, silver, red and purple lineart options for £99.99.

Finally, the Coolpix L31 has a 16-megapixel CCD sensor with 5x Nikkor optical zoom lens. It can record HD 720p) video and is designed to be a simple and friendly camera which doesn't require charging with its AA battery compartment.

It costs £79.99 and is also available now in black, silver, red and purple lineart options.