Nikon D5500 DSLR takes on the Canon 700D with its own vari-angle touchscreen

Nikon has announced its first DX-format DSLR camera that comes with a rear touchscreen that can be twisted to the angle you want. The Nikon D5500 is, in that respect at least, a rival to Canon's almost two year old 700D.

It differs in specifications however. The sensor on the D5500 is a 24.2-megapixel DX-format sensor and the vari-angle screen is slightly larger, at 3.2-inches. It is also lighter and smaller in frame a touch than the 700D, with measurements of 124 x 97 x 70mm and a weight of 420g (without battery).

ISO range on the 5500D is 100-25,600 and the camera comes with built-in Wi-Fi to share photos with a smartphone or tablet. It has a 39-point autofocus system with nine cross-type sensors in the centre. Nokia's proprietary EXPEED 4 image processing engine is on board and the camera is capable of shooting at 5fps continuously.

It can record video at 1080p in 60fps and has a built-in stereo microphone. However, it is also compatible with Nikon's ME-1 stereo mic for those looking to use it in a more professional capacity.

There are 10 special effect modes accessible through the touchscreen controls and 16 scene modes.

The Nikon D5500 will be available from 5 February in black or red and will cost £639.99. A bundle with an 18-55 VR II lens costs £719.99 while a version with an 18-140mm VR lens (in black only) will set you back £899.99.