Nikon D750 joins full-frame lineup with tilt-angle screen, 24.3-megapixel sensor

Just days ahead of the Photokina camera show next week, Nikon has revealed its first full-frame DSLR camera with a tilt-angle LCD screen: the Nikon D750.

Slotting into the range between the D610 and D810, the D750 is a balance of both their features, featuring the 24.3-megapixel sensor of the D610 alongside the top-spec 51-point autofocus system from the D810. For those who don't want massive resolution, it could well be the perfect balance.

The tilt-angle screen on the back measures 3.2-inches and the bracket mechanism sees the layout of the camera change slightly. In addition to the quick access command buttons to the left side, there's also the "i" button to access other settings.

Fully featured but lightweight enough to throw in a bag, the Nikon D750 weighs just 750g - apt given the name - thanks to its carbon fibre thermoplastic and magnesium alloy construction.

Paired with Nikon's Expeed 4 processing engine, the D750 sensor can render shots captured in varying lighting conditions. An ISO 100 - 12,800 sensitivity range is available as standard, expandable to ISO 50 - 51,200 should you want. That processing engine also makes 1080p video capture possible at 60fps maximum.

As the resolution is 50 per cent lower than in the D810 model, the D750 also sees a benefit to burst shooting, able to capture at up to 6.5 frames per second.

Eslewhere there's built-in Wi-Fi for sharing images via a smart device, while the EN-EL15 battery is said to last longer per charge than its similar cousins.

Ahead of the announcement we got our hands on the D750 to give it a quick whirl in London. We'll be nabbing the camera again at Photokina next week, but if you can't wait until then to know more then check out our preview via the link below:

The Nikon D750 will be available 23 September, priced £1,800 body only.