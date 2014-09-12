Nikon launches its selfie camera, the Nikon Coolpix S6900

Nikon has announced a new compact camera with a penchant for selfies, the Nikon Coolpix S6900.

Selfies have been hitting the headlines since the famous Oscar selfie and Nikon isn't going to let the smartphones take all the face-on glory.

The new Coolpix S6900 has a range of features that will support selfies, both from the camera's design to the software features within.

There's a built-in stand for starters, so you'll be able to support the camera on a table or bar and then the display will fold out so you can make sure you're in shot.

Then, to take a shot, the S6900 supports gestures. That also means that things like family photos will be much easier to capture, as you won't have to press the button and run into place - you'll just get everyone arranged and then use a gesture to take the shot.

There's a range of beauty options to smooth your skin or whiten your teeth, but you'll also find NFC in place so you can tap the camera to your smartphone and share those high-quality snaps in a flash using Wi-Fi.

It's not all selfie madness though. The Nikon Coolpix S6900 has a 16-megapixel CMOS sensor with Expeed C2 processor, and a 25-300mm (equiv) lens on the front - that's 12x optical zoom.

There's a 3-inch 460k-dot display on the rear, and as we said, this is articulated to move through a full range of positions.

Vibration reduction, lots of scene modes, as well as a 8fps continuous shooting option make for a compact camera that has plenty to offer, whether you're shooting groufies or not.

Nikon is yet to put a price on the Coolpix S6900 and its availability is still to be confirmed.