  Nikon D810 unveiled: New 36-megapixel DSLR employs top-of-line D4S features

The Nikon D800 was one of the only ground-breaking DSLR cameras to hit the market in recent years. Its successor, the Nikon D810, which was unveiled today, might not be such a landmark model but it amplifies what was already great and tweaks it to be better yet.

The D810 doesn’t push the resolution like some had anticipated, instead opting for the same 36.3-megapixel resolution as found in the original model. But it’s not the same sensor: the D810’s is an all-new slice of silicone and does away with the optical low-pass filter. This means the light entering the camera isn’t diffused for the sharpest possible results. It’s a more common occurrence in DSLR cameras these days, but whereas the original D800 offered the OLPF-free D800E option, the D810 is a one-stop-shop solution.

The new sensor is paired with the same Expeed 4 processing engine as found in the Nikon D4S, and the D810 also employs the same 51-point autofocus system too. That means full autofocus control at super-fast speeds.

And it’s speed that also sees a boost in the burst mode department: 5fps is possible at full resolution, notching up to 6fps with a 1.2x crop, or 7fps with a 1.5x (DX) crop.

The dust- and weather-sealed magnesium alloy body is sturdy and features a 0.7x magnification 100 per cent field-of-view optical viewfinder and 3.2-inch 1229k-dot WRGB LCD screen.

Elsewhere new features are subtle, from the reformed grip, to the new “i" button on the rear for a quick menu display. Other subtleties such as bracketing moving from the top-panel quick access buttons and being replaced with metering instead. We go into more detail in our hands-on first impressions of the D810, so if you want to know more then click the link below:

The Nikon D810 will be hitting the shops from 17 July in the UK with a body only price of £2700. It's not cheap, but there's a serious amount of kit here for the cash. Looks top to us.