  Nikon Coolpix S810c compact Android camera has addressed the problems of its predecessor

Nikon has announced its second Android compact camera in the Coolpix S810c which will aim to right the wrongs of its S800c predecessor.

The Coolpix S810c comes with 12x optical zoom, improving on the 10x offering of the S800c. It still has a 16-megapixel sensor but now runs Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean – a good step up from the Android 2.3 Gingerbread innards of the past model.

The Nikon Coolpix S810c has a larger touchscreen than its predecessor at 3.7-inches while at the same time sporting a thinner body overall. But where the previous model had OLED the larger screened S810c will use TFT LCD.

READ: Nikon Coolpix S800c review

The S810c features a headphone port for listening to recorded 1920 x 1080 30p video as well as anything else stored on the Android camera. It also comes with GPS to allow photo tagging and, of course, Wi-Fi for easy photo sharing. 20GB of Nikon Image Space comes with the camera, which could prove useful.

One of the problems with the first S800c was battery life from the 1050mAh offering. Nikon appears to have addressed this issue by upgrading to a 1850mAh battery. Hopefully the updated Android OS is more battery efficient too making for a longer life compact camera.

The Nikon Coolpix S810c will be available to buy in the US from May for $350 and in the UK from 24 April for £250.