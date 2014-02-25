  Nikon D4S full spec revealed: new sensor, faster processor and subtle design change

After a tease at the Consumer Electronics Show 2014 last month, the Nikon D4S has been revealed in full ahead of its March launch date. It's a DSLR not full of surprises, but certainly full of top-spec features.

In the main the D4S doesn't differ much from 2012's D4 model: it's got a redesigned hand grip for improved ergonomics, while the Ethernet port is now Gigabit 100/1000TX capable for ultra-fast connection.

Under the hood there's the latest Expeed 4 image processing engine which gives the camera extra processing power, paired with a brand new full-frame 16.2-megapixel sensor. No bump in resolution to be found here though.

All this means 30 per cent greater speed for up to 11 frames per second continuous shooting, with the introduction of finer control over autofocus area with a new Group Area AF mode. There's also an additional stop in sensitivity with ISO 25600 now as standard, which also means the camera's "Hi" settings push into an equivalent ISO 409600. Bonkers. Movie capture also adds a new 2.7x crop mode for pixel-for-pixel 1080p capture.

Everything else is an echo of what we know and love from the original Nikon D4. The D4S isn't a giant leap forward, but it puts Nikon back on the map and that push in speed positions it neck and neck with the Canon EOS 1D X.

And how much for this professional imaging tool? The D4S will set you back £5,200 for the body only.