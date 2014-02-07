  Nikon Coolpix AW120 is the tough camera that will go anywhere

Nikon has announced the Coolpix AW120, a new tough and waterproof camera that's built to withstand a trip to almost anywhere on the planet. The Coolpix AW120 - but of course - is also available in camouflage and in that spirit remains military tough too.

The 16-megapixel snapper packs an ultra-wide 24mm f/2.8 lens with 5x optical zoom - improving upon the 28mm f/3.9 lens found in the AW110 model from last year. It should make for much better underwater snapping thanks to the brighter maximum aperture. And all your photos, no matter where you are, can be geo-tagged thanks to built-in GPS, GLONASS, world maps and even a compass.

Capturing video is possible too, with a 1080p/60i option available. But you can also shoot in slow motion, or fast motion from 15 through to 240fps. Then watch your wondrous capture back on the 3-inch 921k-dot OLED screen.

When we say this camera can go anywhere we mean within reason. It will manage 18-metres underwater, which puts it a step beyond many of its competitors, while it's also shockproof to survive 2-metre drops and can withstand cold to -10C.

The Nikon Coolpix AW120 will be available in black, blue, orange and camouflage at the end of February, priced £330.