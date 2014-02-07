  Nikon Coolpix P340 adds Wi-Fi to high-end compact camera line

It's camera season and Nikon has announced the Coolpix P340, the successor to the admirable P330 model from last year.

So what's new? Not a huge amount really. In Nikon's 2013-14 fashion the P340 is all about Wi-Fi, as that's the one distinct feature the high-end compact camera adds to its arsenal. But the P340 also introduces focus peaking to make lighter work of manual focus, while a multi-task mode can be busy processing one shot leaving the camera free to snap the next without the need to wait like before.

These features build up from an already good base as the P340, just like the earlier P330, features a great back-illuminated 12MP 1/1.7in sensor and high quality 24-120mm f/1.8-5.6 equivalent zoom lens.

READ: Nikon Coolpix P330 review

The other thing that makes the camera particularly attractive in use is the control ring around the lens - ideal for adjusting those manual controls or, if you prefer, sit back and let the camera do all the work in auto modes.

All this from a pocketable body that includes other high-end features such as raw file capture and a 3-inch RGBW screen for combatting brighter conditions. All things that show Nikon is stepping up to the mark in the high-spec compact camera stakes.

The Nikon Coolpix P340 will be available in black or white finishes from the end of February, priced £350.