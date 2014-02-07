Nikon Coolpix P600 and P530 bridge cameras offer a little more zoom for your buck

Nikon has announced two new superzoom cameras, the Coolpix P600 and Coolpix P530. Each are bridge cameras in that they have fixed lenses, but with different zoom capabilities.

The Nikon Coolpix P600 has a 60x optical zoom Nikkor lens, extendable up to 120x with the digital Dynamic Fine Zoom. This therefore covers 24-1,440mm. The lens also features Super ED glass.

On the rear there is a large vari-angle 921kdots LCD screen and advanced lens shift vibration reduction is on board to help take clear shake-free images at 60x. An active mode also helps reduce shake when walking or shooting from a moving vehicle.

The camera is capable of continuous shooting up to 7fps and it can record video in 1080/60i. Stereo sound too.

It will be available in black or red for £429.99 from 27 February.

The Coolpix P530 is for those with a slightly tighter budget. It offers a 42x optical zoom, extendable to 84x with the digital Dynamic Fine Zoom technology. The sensor is a back-illuminated 16-megapixel CMOS.

It also has advanced lens shift VR tech and a 3-inch 921kdots LCD screen, but not vari-angle. The viewfinder is electronic.

It is also capable of shooting Full HD video and will be available in black for £329.99 from 13 February.