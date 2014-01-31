  Get a first glimpse of the Nikon D4S DSLR at The Photography Show in March

Nikon is showing off the Nikon D4S at The Photography Show in the UK before it officially launches the camera for purchase.

The Nikon D4S is Nikon's newest flagship digital SLR camera, so the company is planning to highlight it at an interactive exhibit alongside a range of other cameras and lenses like the Nikon Df, Nikon D3300, and the latest COOLPIX cameras.

Nikon first unveiled the D4S at the 2014 Consumer Electronics Show in Last Vegas last month. Details were scarce at the time, but the camera appeared to feature Nikon's usual control layout. That said, Nikon confirmed the D4 had a new image engine with faster autofocus.

The D4S is the successor the two-year-old Nikon D4. We expect the D4S to cost around the same as its predecessor, meaning it'll have a £5,289 price tag for the body only.

“We’re particularly excited to have the Nikon D4S at the show ahead of its official release, giving customers an exclusive sneak peek,” said Jeremy Gilbert, group marketing manager at Nikon UK. “We’ve also got an exciting line up of talented photographers representing the brand who are set to inspire visitors."

The Photography Show, which houses more than 200 exhibiting brands, is produced by Future, an international media group and photography publisher. This year, it is being held at the NEC in Birmingham from 1 March to 4 March. You can visit Nikon on stand G40 / J40.