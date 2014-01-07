  Nikon D4S flagship camera is at CES 2014

Nikon has been announcing lots of new cameras at CES this year, but the flagship D4S hadn't appeared until now. Nikon has just announced that it will be on show and we'll be heading over to check it out. But what do we know now?

Since nobody has had hands-on time with it, details are scarce. But from the pictures taken by Engadget in Hong Kong we can deduce that Nikon is sticking with its usual control layout. On the inside Nikon promises to pack in a new image engine with faster autofocus. The sensor hasn't been mentioned but we'd hope for an uprated one since the D4 is now two years old.

We expect the D4S to cost around the same as its predecessor at £5,289 for the body only. So one for the pros and serious enthusiasts.

Check back later for our hands-on.