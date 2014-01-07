  Nikon Coolpix S6700, S3600 and S2800 compacts have been on the slimline tonic

Nikon has announced a trio of compact cameras designed for everyday and boasting slim waistlines.

The Nikon Coolpix S6700 has a 20-megapixel CCD sensor, 3-inch LCD screen and is capable of 720p video recording. A zoom lens offers 10x optical zoom and 20x Dynamic Fine Zoom, and Nikon's Glamour Retouch picture effects are on board to help you process your shots.

It will be available from February and in two colours - black and red. The suggested retail price is £149.99.

Also sporting a 20-megapixel CCD sensor is the Nikon Coolpix S3600. It houses an 8x optical zoom lens with up to 16x Dynamic Fine Zoom and a Scene Auto Selector optimises settings for you. Glamour Retouch is also present, and there are 32 different types of quick effects you can apply to shots after they have been taken.

It will come in six variations of colours and style when it is released in February - blue, red, black, silver, pink and pink with line art. Suggested retail price is £129.99.

The third camera is already out in the UK, as an exclusive to Argos. The Nikon Coolpix S2800 also has a 20-megapixel CCD sensor and the same line-up of retouching and effects software on board. It has a 5x optical zoom lens and is capable of HD 720p video recording. It's wrapped up in a slim case that's only 20mm thick.

Price details are not available for the S2800 at present, but it does come in silver, black, red, pink, and purple with line art.