Nikon Coolpix S6800 and S5300 bring Wi-Fi to compact camera range for a reasonable price

Nikon has announced a couple of Wi-Fi-enabled compact cameras that won't break the bank. Designed for taking photos to share on social networks and with loved ones, the Nikon Coolpix S6800 and Nikon Coolpix S5300 will both be available from February in the UK.

Talking of sharing, both cameras share a number of features. They can each be hooked up to a smartphone or tablet, which can then be used as a remote control if you want to be in the shots, rather than behind the lens. And they both offer Full HD video recording and Glamour Retouch picture effects - of which there are 12 options.

The Coolpix S6800 has a 12x optical zoom and an up to 24x Dynamic Fine Zoom. There is a 16-megapixel CMOS sensor and the lens offers wide-angle shooting (25-300mm). The camera is also capable of shooting seven consecutive shots at 8.4 frames per second.

It will be available in black, red, white and pink for £199.99.

The Coolpix S5300 also sports a 16-megapixel CMOS sensor, but with an 8x optical zoom and 16x Dunamic Fine Zoom. The LCD screen on the rear is 3-inches.

It will be available in black and plum colours for £169.99.