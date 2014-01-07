  Nikon Coolpix L Series brings superzoom to compact cameras, L830 UK exclusive

Nikon has announced a range of new Coolpix L Series cameras including the L830 which will be a UK exclusive. They each offer great zoom options for compact cameras.

The 16-megapixel Nikon Coolpix L830 offers an impressive 34x optical zoom which extends up to 68x Digital Fine Zoon - twice as far as a telephoto lens, says Nikon. When it's coupled with the Hybrid Vibration Reduction camera, shake should be countered even when fully zoomed. And while finding that zoomed shot you can check what the outcome will look like using the 7.7cm high-res screen which tilts. The L830 will come in black, red and plum.

The Nikon Coolpix L29, with a 16-megapixel CCD sensor, comes with a 5x Nikkor zoom lens. It also has 17 scene modes, a 2.7-inch LCD display and uses motion blur reduction. The L29 will come in silver, black, red and purple.

The Nikon Coolpix L30 comes with a hefty 20-megapixel CCD image sensor and also features a 5x Nikkor wide-angle zoom lens. But despite the big numbers it's still user friendly, thanks to the Easy Auto Mode which helps for shooting movies instantly. The L30 also has a 3-inch LCD screen, 17 scene modes, a Self Portrait System and one touch video. The L30 will come in black and red.

The Nikon Coolpix L330 has a 26x optical zoom lens that shoots with a 20-megapixel image sensor. It's comes with Lens Shift Vibration Reduction, Best Shot Selector and with be available in black.

The L830 will be a UK exclusive when availability and price are announced. The L29 is out now for £70, the L30 is out 30 January for £90, and the L330, also out 30 January, will cost £180.