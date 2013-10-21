  Nikon FM2-style full-frame compact system camera rumoured, to take on the Sony Alpha A7

With Sony launching a full-frame compact system camera in the shape of the Sony Alpha A7 last week, eyes have been on the company's main rivals to see if they might follow suit. And Nikon seems to be the first to be about to show its hand in the arena.

Rumours point to a new "hybrid" Nikon camera with a body style much like the Nikon FM2 interchangeable lens 35mm film camera. The site Nikon Rumors also reveals a number of specification rumours about the new CSC that it expects to be announced in the next three weeks.

It claims it will have a 16.2-megapixel full-frame sensor that could be the same as found in the Nikon D4. It will have the Expeed 3 processor, says the site, SD memory card slot, 2016-pixel RGB image sensor, 9-cell framing grid display and 3D colour matrix metering II technology.

Other rumoured specs include a 100-12,800 native ISO range (expandable from ISO 50 to ISO 108,200). It is claimed that the camera will feature 5.5fps burst for up to 100 shots, a 3.2-inch LCD screen and pentaprism viewfinder. Dimensions are listed as 143.5 x 110 x 66.5mm with the weight rumoured at 765g.

Nikon Rumors also says it will come with a new special-edition Nikkor 50mm f/1.8G lens and the camera will have the standard Nikon F-mount.