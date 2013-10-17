  Nikon D5300 DSLR is all about connectivity: Wi-Fi and GPS on board, new processor and more

Nikon has unveiled another model in its mid-level DSLR line, the D5300. It's hot on the heels of the earlier D5200 model, but this isn't a replacement: it's more like a subtle upgrade with its focus on built-in sharing functionality, along with some other tweaks and upgrades.

In addition to a large 3.2-inch, 1,037k-dot tilt-angle LCD screen, the D5300 also employs a 95 per cent field of view optical viewfinder with 0.82x magnification. Both of which are subtle improvements over the D5200 model.

But it's under the hood where things change the most. The D5300 is Nikon's first DSLR to introduce the Expeed 4 image processing engine, said to deliver better quality images than before. The sensor, however, remains the same resolution 24-megapixel offering that we've seen in plenty of Nikon's other DSLR cameras. However, this time around there's no optical low pass filter which ought to result in sharper images.

Key to the model is built-in Wi-Fi and GPS, both of which, typically, required additional accessories before this release. There will be an updated Nikon app to simplify Wi-Fi sharing.

Elsewhere there's a 39-point autofocus system, 2,016 pixel RGB metering sensor, a handful of new options - Toy and HDR painting are added to the list of available effects, while D-Lighting gets an additional Portrait Subject Mode to counter backlit conditions - 1080p60 video capture, and a new "monocoque" design. Ahem.

If you want to know how all that handles then take a browse of our hands-on first impressions from an early preview session we attended.

The Nikon D5300 will go on sale 14 November, priced £730 body only and £830 with the 18-55mm kit lens. It will be available in black, dark grey and red colour options.